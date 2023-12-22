Thirteen Stories, One Mission: Roots' Free Rent Atlanta Campaign Reaches Next Stage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Roots Real Estate Investment Community, the Atlanta-based real estate impact investment fund founded by lifelong Atlanta residents, announced today that it is opening the voting for the“Free Rent ATL” campaign.Less than one week after launching the campaign, Roots was flooded with over 3000 applicants and nominations, each highlighting compelling stories of individuals facing significant housing challenges. As a result of the overwhelming response, Roots decided to name thirteen finalists, rather than nine and to open the voting with an opportunity for people to donate to the Roots Rental Assistance Fund charity in an effort to raise the number of years of free rent granted from three to up to thirteen, one for each finalist."This initiative has shown us the depth of need within our city. Every nomination touched our hearts, and while our commitment remains steadfast to providing free rent for three individuals, the response has fueled our determination to extend assistance to as many deserving candidates as possible," said Larry Dorfman, Co-Founder of Roots.“For every $20,000 we can raise we can cover another family's rent for a year. In that year the families will also receive financial coaching, access to food pantries, and much more to help them bridge the wealth gap and get a fresh start”.The voting phase is now open to the public until December 31, 2023, offering the community an opportunity to play a pivotal role in choosing the final three recipients. Stories of these finalists and their videos can be viewed on the campaign website at .Additionally, Roots is excited to announce its commitment to further support these individuals through its rental assistance program, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible, and the company aims to extend this support to as many of the thirteen finalists as possible, providing them with a fresh start and a chance to rebuild."Our commitment extends beyond the immediate initiative. Through our rental assistance program, we aim to assist as many of these finalists as we can, offering them stability and a pathway to a brighter future," added Daniel Dorfman, Co-Founder and CEO of Roots.The winners of the free rent for 2024 will be announced in January, marking the beginning of a life-changing journey for up to thirteen deserving Atlanta residents.*For media inquiries or interviews, contact: ...***About Roots:**Roots is an Atlanta-based real estate company dedicated to providing opportunities for residents to build wealth and fostering positive change in the community. Through innovative programs and initiatives, Roots aims to create a lasting impact on individuals' lives.

