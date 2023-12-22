Opbnb Efficiently Handles Surge In Inscription Activity, Proving Network Resilience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI,, UAE, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 1. opBNB successfully navigated a significant surge in network activity due to a recent inscription boom

2. opBNB processed more than 23 million transactions on December 17 at 4,000 transactions per second, showcasing its high capacity and resiliency

3. Users are advised to explore different blockchain explorers like opBNBScan, along with BSCScan, for a comprehensive view during high-traffic periods

opBNB, BNB Chain's Layer 2 blockchain based on the OP Stack, successfully handled a massive surge in transactions on December 17, 2023. The platform saw 23 million transactions, achieving a rate of over 4,000 transactions processed per second (TPS) at the peak.

The recent surge in activity can be attributed to an increase in transaction activity on opBNB. This event has showcased opBNB's robustness and scalability in managing high transaction volumes. The platform successfully processed up to 4,000 TPS at peak times and maintained an average of 2,000 transactions per minute over an extended period. Notably, the network achieved a throughput of 100 million gas per second during this time. These figures not only align with the designed capacity of opBNB but also surpass the performance of other Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) platforms.

The Core Development Team at BNB Chain said, "opBNB's processing of over 23 million transactions in a single day underscores its scalability and efficiency, distinguishing it in the blockchain domain. Together with BSC, it stands as one of the only EVM-compatible platforms to handle over 20 million daily transactions. This has set a new benchmark in the blockchain ecosystem."

In light of the high network activity, users are encouraged to utilize various blockchain explorers for a comprehensive view of network activity. While BSCScan (a product of Etherscan) remains the most sophisticated explorer, alternatives like opBNBScan, powered by NodeReal's MegaNode, have demonstrated their ability to handle high transaction volumes smoothly.

About opBNB

opBNB is the Layer 2 network of the BNB Chain ecosystem ( ), establishing itself as a leading "high-frequency transaction" chain. With an emphasis on ultra-low, almost negligible gas fees, opBNB is optimally suited for applications requiring high-frequency interactions, such as gaming, social finance, and advanced trading platforms.

This specialized focus allows opBNB to host tailored DeFi applications, including innovative derivatives, efficient AMMs, and robust lending services. Moreover, opBNB is committed to supporting a wide array of assets, including native tokens, making it an ideal platform for diverse financial activities.

For more, check the opBNB website

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven blockchain ecosystem that seeks to remove barriers to Web3 adoption. Powered by BNB, it includes the world's largest L1 blockchain, the EVM-compatible BNB Smart Chain, and fosters a multi-chain ecosystem with BNB Greenfield and opBNB. Offering ultra-low gas fees and superior TPS, the BNB Chain ecosystem hosts thousands of dApps across DeFi, metaverse, gaming, SocialFi, NFTs and infrastructure, each of which add value to its ecosystem.

BNB Chain fosters impactful Web3 innovation with its BNB Chain Builder Support Program. This includes the MVB accelerator program, run in partnership with Binance Labs and CMC Labs.

For more, follow BNB Chain on Twitter .

