AIM Global Foundation's Presence At WAIPA Showcases Commitment To International Investment Opportunities

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AIM Global Foundation's Presence at WAIPA Showcases Commitment to International Investment OpportunitiesThe AIM Global Foundation, a dedicated international organization committed to empowering global investments, actively participated at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) event in New Delhi, India. The Foundation, known for its commitment to fostering international investment opportunities, set up a stand at WAIPA to raise awareness about its initiatives and upcoming flagship event, AIM Congress (Annual Investment Meeting) 2024.WAIPA, established in 1995, brings together investment promotion agencies (IPAs) from around the world, fostering cooperation and sharing of experiences and expertise. The association, founded by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and 50 other IPAs, plays a crucial role in promoting understanding, facilitating access to data, sharing experiences, advocating for IPAs, and promoting training among its members."The AIM Global Foundation's participation at WAIPA in India was a testament to our dedication to fostering international collaboration in the realm of investments. We believe in building a brighter investment future that positively impacts not only economies but also societies and the environment. AIM Congress 2024 will further amplify our efforts to embrace the dynamic changes in the investment environment and tap into fresh opportunities to drive global economic advancement," said AIM Global Foundation President Mr Dawood Al Shezawi.AIM Global Foundation is dedicated to boosting effective promotion strategies and facilitating opportunities for investment productivity and expansion. With a mission to foster collaborative partnerships across various sectors, AIM Global Foundation aims to drive positive social, environmental, and economic impacts.The AIM Congress, the Foundation's flagship event, has established itself as the world's leading investment platform across its 12 editions. The 2023 AIM Congress boasted impressive statistics, with 10,313 participants from 175 countries, 6,839 business meetings, 693 speakers, 270 exhibitors, and 131 high-level dignitaries. The event also featured 120 startups, 144 media outlets, 32 unicorns, 281 sessions, and 33 SMEs.During the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2023, WAIPA actively participated in various sessions, presenting insights on 'New Age IPAs' and moderating the 'African IPA Dialogue' and 'Global Leaders Debate.' The organization also conducted a session on investment promotion in African-Caribbean and Pacific countries in collaboration with UNIDO, European Commission, and OACPS. A Steering Committee Meeting discussed ongoing projects, and WAIPA, along with ICDT, signed an MoU for cooperation. The LDC IPAs Conference addressed topics like empowering LDC IPAs, SDGs-aligned investments, climate FDI, and tourism investments. The engagement aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in investment development.The success of AIM Congress 2023 sets the stage for AIM Congress 2024, scheduled from May 7-9 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Under the AIM Global Foundation, AIM Congress 2024 aims to champion global economic growth through sustainability and innovation. The event will focus on strategies to optimize investment trends and address pivotal economic challenges under the theme: "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development."AIM Global Foundation's presence at WAIPA in India serves as a platform to highlight AIM Congress' commitment to its vision to establish a global community where economic challenges are collaboratively addressed through its 'Investment Track' which features 'Foreign Direct Investment' and 'Foreign Portfolio Investment' as its key pillars.The AIM Global Foundation offers comprehensive membership plans, catering to government institutions, investors, companies, individuals, and CSR-focused organizations. Members gain access to valuable startup development insights, an extensive expert network, CSR services, and interactions with investors like sovereign wealth funds. Four membership categories - affiliates, institutional, lead, corporate and individual - accommodate diverse needs. Members also tap into AIM Global Foundation's partnerships for resources in FDI, startups, SMEs, and more. State-of-the-art facilities, including the elite Global Hub and strategically located AIM Global Offices, serve as platforms for networking, resource access, and discussions, fostering international collaboration in investment and global economic growth.AIM Congress 2024, under the umbrella of AIM Global Foundation, organized with the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as lead partner, invites all stakeholders to join this unique convergence of global leaders, visionaries, and change-makers in Abu Dhabi from 7-9 May 2024.Join us at AIM Congress 2024! Register here: #delegate-registration

