Bad Laws Make Thailand Less Safe For The Brave

(MENAFN- Asia Times) We know fear. We felt it in 2009 when we discovered that boatloads of would-be refugees were being captured, kept on a deserted island, and then pushed back out to sea in secret from Thailand by the military.

We feared what might happen to our small online news outlet in Phuket. We knew we had uncovered a significant international story, a story that all of Thailand and the world needed to know.

We feared the consequences, so we contacted a larger news outlet, the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong, and at almost the same time that Phuketwan published the story, so did the Post in Hong Kong. That story changed the world just a little, for the better.

We knew fear again a few years later when in 2013, the Royal Thai Navy, which played no part in the pushbacks, sued us for criminal defamation and computer crimes over a Reuters report on human trafficking that later helped earn the news agency a Pulitzer Prize.

Despite our fears, we had been constantly reporting on the corrupt trade of human trafficking. We were told to apologize, to accept a guilty verdict when we knew we had done nothing wrong.

We fought, we were put on trial and surprisingly, we won. We did that because we knew that in reporting on human trafficking, we were making Thailand a less corrupt country, a better place for everyone.