The Trouble With Malaysia's Chip Industry

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Semiconductors are quickly becoming both the new oil and a new source of global conflict. Today, everything that requires computing power has chips fitted, from weapons to watches and cars. The artificial intelligence era is only just beginning, which will inevitably lead to even greater use of semiconductor chips.

Malaysia is right in the middle of the global chip-making supply chain. The electrical and electronics sector comprises about 7% of Malaysia's GDP, with semiconductor devices and electronic integrated circuits alone making up a quarter of total exports, totaling 387 billion ringgit (US$83.5 billion) in export value in 2022.

As the world's sixth largest semiconductor exporter, Malaysia holds 7% of the global market share and contributed to 23% of US semiconductor trade in 2022.

Malaysia is welcoming more investment into the semiconductor value chain. The country has

an established presence

in chip assembly, packaging and testing as well as

electronics manufacturing services , producing 13% of global back-end semiconductor output.

The New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030 aspires to see more front-end activities such as integrated circuit design, wafer fabrication, semiconductor machinery and equipment manufacturing in Malaysia.

Recent announcements of investment by Intel ($7 billion), Infineon ($5.5 billion) and Texas Instruments ($3.1 billion) show that Malaysia is well positioned to scale and engage in more complex activities.

Unfortunately, many Malaysian companies, especially

small and medium enterprises , are still dependent on unskilled foreign labor and are reluctant to automate. Many do not believe that Malaysia has the capability to produce automated machines or precision tools at the level of Germany or Japan.

