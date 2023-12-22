United States Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027: Opportunities In Open Data And Preprints

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027" report has been added to

This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the analyst quantifies open access' position as a fast growing subsegment of scholarly journal publishing.

The analyst used the information it gathered through primary and secondary research to develop a financial outlook for open access journal publishing including leading competitors' performance through 2023 and market projections through 2027. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.

Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and issues and forecast that include:



The analyst's exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Revenue and market share rankings of 10 leading global publishers

Title and article growth metrics

A breakdown of players in the open access ecosystem including public and private research funders.

A breakdown of open access publishing in key geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World The analyst's exclusive market projections to 2027 and more.

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition.

Examples of some of the issues discussed include:



The impact of policy shifts in the U.S. to mandate immediate OA

The acceleration of transformative agreements

Meeting the challenge of research integrity

Evolving models, new sources of funding

Opportunities in open data and preprints Global R&D Spending forecast.

Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



KEY FACTS & TRENDS



Open Access Sales Reach $1.8 billion in 2022



Open Access Has 15% of the Journal Market Share, Center of Conversation



Millions of Open Access Articles Published, Growing 15% Per Annum



Normalization of Research Outputs



Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook



Plan S Falling Short of Journal Transition Goals Research Integrity a Rising Challenge

CHAPTER 1: OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL MARKET



KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN OPEN ACCESS



Internet, Economics Launch Open Access Movement



Plan S Takes Aim at Hybrid Journal Model

Biden Changes US Open Access Policy

OPEN ACCESS DEFINITIONS AND PUBLISHING MODELS



Open Access Journals



Gold



Green



Hybrid



Diamond



Bronze



Megajournals



Article Processing Charges (APCs)

Institutional Memberships

THE OPEN ACCESS ECOSYSTEM



Public Funding Agencies



National Institutes of Health



European Research Council



UK Research and Innovation



The Wellcome Trust



Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

Institutional Mandates

MARKET SIZE



APC Journal Revenue



Direct Support



Premium Services



Memberships



Transformative Agreements

Other Measures of Market Size

OPEN ACCESS BY DISCIPLINE



Medical & Biosciences



Scientific & Technical

Social Science and Humanities (SSH) OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 2: LEADING OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHERS



LEADING OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL PUBLISHERS



Springer Nature



Elsevier



MDPI AG



John Wiley & Sons



Frontiers



IEEE



Informa plc



Sage Publishing



Public Library of Science



Wolters Kluwer

OTHER NOTABLE PUBLISHERS



De Gruyter



Oxford University Press

American Chemical Society MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS IN THE OA JOURNAL MARKET

CHAPTER 3: TRENDS & FORECAST



TRENDS IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING



Plan S Falling Short of Journal Transition Goals



Research Integrity a Rising Challenge



Wiley's Hindawi Stumble is a Wake-Up Call



Clarivate Drops Titles from Web of Science



Normalization of Research Outputs



Research & Development Spending Maintains Strong Outlook



Library Budgets Remain Stretched



APCs and Inflation



Drive for New Sources of OA funding



Preprints Rise in Importance



Open Data Ripe for Publishers



Non-Open Access Journals Garner Slightly More Citations per Paper

Peer Review Most Prevalent in Open Access Journals

OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING FORECAST



GDP Growth Projected to Slow in North America and Europe



Market Forecast Forecast Leading Publishers

