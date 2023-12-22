Hexaware Achieves Guidewire Partnerconnect Claimcenter EMEA Specialization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded the Guidewire PartnerConnect ClaimCenter EMEA specialization.



Hexaware Technologies is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level and works with Guidewire in

North America, EMEA, and

Asia-Pacific.



Guidewire specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.



Hexaware has been awarded this specialization for demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge, and competency for its delivery of Guidewire ClaimCenter deployments in the EMEA region.



"We congratulate Hexaware on achieving the ClaimCenter EMEA specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software.



"ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud continues to enable our customers' market-leading claims transformation journeys and helps them engage with their end customers better. In addition,

insurers continue to achieve the highest level of straight-through-processing with minimal configurations with ClaimCenter," said Milan Bhatt, Head of the Global Insurance & Healthcare Business Unit, Hexaware. "We take immense pride in being part of some of these transformation journeys. Furthermore, we highly value our partnership with Guidewire and are committed to additional investment in this crucial alliance for Hexaware. This specialization signifies the depth of our experience and the value our proven resources bring to complex claims transformation initiatives for our mutual clients."



About Hexaware



Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,400 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 45+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.



