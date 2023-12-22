(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report released by Kings Research, the global Robotic Pool Cleaner Market registered USD 762.91 million in revenue in 2022 and is estimated to garner USD 1,255.20 million by the end of 2030, depicting a 6.57% CAGR through the projection period of 2023-2030. Robotic pool cleaners have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to provide a convenient and eco-friendly approach to pool maintenance. By incorporating sensors and manipulation mechanisms, these automated cleaners are able to function autonomously. The housing industry has witnessed a notable surge in growth, leading to a substantial global impact on the market for robotic pool cleaners, particularly with the increasing construction of international motels.

A robotic pool cleaner is a self-operating device that is designed to independently move across and clean pools. It effectively removes dirt, algae, and small particles from the pool using its own cleaning solution and energy. This advanced pool cleaner is particularly suitable for in-ground pools, although it can also effectively clean the floors of such pools. With their low-voltage and energy-efficient motors, these pool cleaning robots are able to efficiently navigate and clean various parts of the pool, including hard-to-reach areas.

Trending Now: First-Ever Sonar Navigation Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner by Seauto Hits the Market

On June 30, 2023, Seauto, a newly established pool cleaning company with a three-year dedication to technical research and development in the pool cleaning field, introduced its latest innovation: the Seauto Seal Robotic Pool Cleaner. This advanced model boasts Intelligent Route Planning and offers three distinct cleaning modes, ensuring comprehensive pool cleaning. In addition to its ability to clean the pool floor, it can also climb and clean walls, providing an all-encompassing cleaning experience for swimming pools. Seal, positioned as Seauto's flagship product, debuted in June, heralding a new era in the pool cleaning industry.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global robotic pool cleaner market are focusing on product innovation to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, in January 2023, OFuzzi introduced its innovative and advanced wireless robot cleaner, the Cyber1200 Pro. This compact and versatile handheld vacuum is specifically designed for various cleaning purposes, such as thorough cleaning in homes, quick clean-ups, portability for on-the-go use, and smart cleaning for pools.

Major participants in the robotic pool cleaner market include:



Hayward

Maytronics Limited

Pentair

Polaris

Pool Corporation

iRobot Corporation

Smorobot

Aiper

Ofuzzi ZODIAC

The global Robotic Pool Cleaner Market is segmented as:

By Type



In Ground Above Ground

In-ground Robotic Pool Cleaners Gain Popularity Due to Their Ability to Enhance Pool Maintenance

In terms of type, the in-ground segment is expected to hold the largest share of the robotic pool cleaner market revenue in the near future, reaching USD 746.98 million by 2030. The significant increase in popularity of these cleaners can primarily be attributed to their ability to simplify and enhance pool maintenance, enabling pool owners to enjoy their pools without the hassle of tedious cleaning tasks. Additionally, certain in-ground robotic pool cleaners offer the convenience of remote control and smartphone app compatibility, further improving their user-friendliness.

By Distribution Channel



Specialty Electronics Stores

Direct Sales

Departmental Stores

Online Retailers Others

Wide Range of Products Offered by Direct Sales Distribution Channels to Aid Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Expansion

On the basis of distribution channel, the direct sales segment is anticipated to lead the global robotic pool cleaner market, accruing a valuation of USD 575.35 million by 2030. The segmental expansion is attributed to the growing availability of pool-related products and equipment in specialized electronic retailers. These retailers are likely to offer a wide range of robotic pool cleaners, making them the go-to destination for comprehensive product selection and related services.

Increasing Establishment of Water Parks to Drive Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Progress

The global market is anticipated to witness growth as a result of the increasing establishment of water parks worldwide. Due to the considerable number of visitors that water parks attract, there are often challenges related to the accumulation of dirt, waste, and other undesirable elements in the pools. The number of swimming pools in residential and apartment complexes is growing in light of the rising demand for luxurious features and top-notch amenities in automated pool cleaning devices. The surging popularity of outdoor recreational and fitness activities, along with the increasing necessity for swimming pools, is expected to drive the demand for robotic pool cleaners.

North America to Dominate Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Due to Rising Concerns Regarding Pool Cleanliness

North America is projected to dominate the global robotic pool cleaner industry in the forthcoming years, accounting for a valuation of USD 480.02 million by 2030. The regional market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing concerns regarding pool cleanliness and hygiene among pool owners. The growing expense of manual labor, especially in the U.S. and Canada, has further fueled the demand for these automated systems. With their programmed ability to effectively clean the water's surface, these robots offer a cost-effective solution.

As the tourism industry in the U.S. continues to flourish, there is a parallel increase in the construction of residential and commercial pools. Moreover, the American population is becoming more aware of the advantages of swimming, which contributes to the construction of new pools, thereby impelling the growth of the robotic pool cleaning industry.

