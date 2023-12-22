42 Arrested For Stealing Valuables From Baggage At IGI Airport In 2023: Delhi Police

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) A number of arrests of staffers, involved in thefts from passengers' baggage at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, have been made this year, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The figures, shared by police, reveal a notable increase in the number of arrests, with 42 people apprehended in 2023 as opposed to 32 in 2022.

However, there has been decline in the registration of baggage theft cases originating from the IGI Airport.

During April, August, and November of 2023, no baggage theft cases were registered.

The overall data for baggage theft cases 2023 showcases a 48 per cent decline compared to the previous year, demonstrating a substantial improvement in the security measures implemented by the Delhi Police.

In October, Delhi Police had arrested seven loaders for stealing valuables from the baggage of passengers at IGI airport, an official said, adding they had also recovered a huge haul of gold ornaments, luxury watches, Apple airpods and foreign currency from the possession of the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI, Devesh Kumar Mahla said that the theft cases are posing a security concern at IGI Airport.

"We have taken proactive measures to address this issue, conducting thorough investigations and implementing preventive measures to deter thefts," he said.

The DCP said that three police teams, under the supervision of an Inspector each and under the overall supervision of an ACP, conducts surprise checking, simultaneously, at the time of loading and unloading of baggage to oversee and enforce the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines.

"If any discrepancies/shortcomings are noticed during checking then the managers of the airlines concerned are informed in writing. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security is also kept in the loop and is informed immediately. Surveillance has been enhanced in the hold area of aircraft and route of baggage TUGs (trolley/cart carrying passenger's baggage), through a network of strategically placed CCTV cameras," he said.

"Higher management of airlines is also held responsible (with criminal breach of trust, 406 Indian Penal Code) if they are found hand in glove with the perpetrators of the thefts,” said the DCP.

As per police, 150 numbers of missing/stolen/lost articles were handed over to the rightful owners during 2023.

