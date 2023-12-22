Argentina Sees Job Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in the third quarter of this year, marking a decline from last year's 7.1% and the previous quarter's 6.2%.



The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses, or INDEC , provided these figures. They studied labor markets in 31 urban areas, encompassing a population of 29.4 million.



About 800,000 people found employment, showing a positive trend in job growth. Of the total population, 45.5%, or 13.4 million, are now employed.



This increase suggests improvements in various sectors. Gender-specific data shows that 6.3% of women and 5.3% of men remain unemployed.







This detail helps understand the job market's structure. Regions vary in unemployment rates, with Greater Buenos Aires and Pampeana highest at 6.2% and 6.1%.



Educational levels among the unemployed were also noted. Those with secondary education or less made up 67.5%, and those with higher education comprised 32.5%.



This information helps target job training programs. Despite these gains, the economy contracted by 1.6%.



This suggests that while more people are working, broader economic challenges persist.



The report connects job growth to economic health, showing that the overall economy needs strengthening even as more find work.

Background

The decline in unemployment in Argentina contrasts with regional trends. Many neighboring countries struggle with higher rates.



This makes Argentina's achievement stand out in the South American context. By comparing, it's clear that Argentina is on a positive path.







MENAFN22122023007421016031ID1107648030