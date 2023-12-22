(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Roberto Campos Neto, head of Brazil's Central Bank, has announced plans for two 0.5 percentage point cuts to the Selic rate in early 2024.



These cuts follow four previous reductions, signaling a drop to 10.75 percent by March.



Campos Neto stressed these decisions aim to reduce policy costs while maintaining economic stability.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's criticism of slow rate cuts has not deterred the bank's plans.



Instead, Campos Neto underscored the balance between monetary policy and the government's fiscal actions.



These efforts and Economy Minister Fernando Haddad's goal for a zero primary deficit reflect a commitment to fiscal health.







The bank recently adjusted its inflation outlook, now expecting a drop from 5 to 4.6 percent.



This aligns closely with the 3.25 percent target, showcasing a dedication to controlling inflation while stimulating growth.



By lowering rates, the bank aims to boost investment and maintain economic momentum. Regionally, Brazil's proactive steps place it as a leader in South America's economic policy.



Globally, its strategy mirrors those of developed nations using rate cuts for economic stimulation.



These actions demonstrate Brazil's alignment with international financial practices and its role as a benchmark for emerging economies.



The strategic balance of fiscal and monetary policies positions Brazil for long-term prosperity and global economic integration.



These measures ensure stability, growth, and resilience, marking Brazil as a model for nations pursuing economic advancement and stability.

MENAFN22122023007421016031ID1107648028