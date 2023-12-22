Brazil’S Agro Carbon Market Dilemma

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's new carbon market might exclude its agricultural sector, a major greenhouse gas source.



Despite Finance Minister Fernando Haddad's efforts, opposition and a conservative Congress may keep agriculture out.



This exclusion is a key issue in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's "ecological transformation" plan, which has sparked wide debate.



The proposed market, targeting about 5,000 companies, is inspired by the EU's cap-and-trade system.



Yet, like in Europe, Brazilian farmers may stay outside the regulated system despite accounting for 25% of emissions.







During talks, the agricultural sector argued that new rules could bring uncertainties in emission measurement, advocating for remaining in the voluntary carbon market.



Despite potential setbacks, the government promotes sustainable agriculture and combats illegal deforestation.



The Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) has also acted against those linked to illegal deforestation. These steps aim to reduce emissions effectively.



Economic Policy Secretary Guilherme Mello emphasizes the government's commitment to environmental policies beyond the carbon market.



This approach aims to enhance agricultural sustainability. However, excluding agriculture from the regulated market could significantly impact Brazil's emission reduction targets.



Regionally, Brazil's decision contrasts with neighbors' decision to integrate agriculture into climate strategies.



This could affect regional climate collaboration and market competitiveness.



Internationally, Brazil's stance differs from countries with strict agricultural emission policies, potentially impacting its global standing and market access.



Excluding agriculture sets a precedent for emerging economies and indicates a less comprehensive approach compared to the EU's system.



This decision highlights Brazil's struggle to align environmental and agricultural goals for a sustainable future.

