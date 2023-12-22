Angola Exits OPEC

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development, Angola announced its decision to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).



This declaration came from the government's Facebook page after a council meeting in Luanda, the capital.



Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum, and Gas, stated that Angola no longer sees benefits in being part of OPEC.



He stressed that while Angola has fulfilled its duties, it must now prioritize its interests.



The decision reflects a strategic shift for one of sub-Saharan Africa's top oil exporters. Angola joined OPEC voluntarily in 2006, and its departure is equally voluntary.



Azevedo emphasized that this move is neither hasty nor impulsive. Instead, it is a considered response to unmet needs and goals within the organization.







Angola's exit might reshape the dynamics of the global oil market. As a significant producer, its independent policies could influence oil prices and production strategies.



This step also highlights Angola's desire for greater autonomy in managing its resources and economic future.



The move suggests a reevaluation of international alliances and strategies. Countries often join organizations like OPEC for mutual benefits and support.



However, when the advantages diminish, reassessing membership becomes necessary. Angola's withdrawal might inspire similar reflections in other member states.



In essence, Angola's departure from OPEC marks a new chapter in its economic and political journey.



It signifies a commitment to making independent decisions that align with national interests and a changing global landscape.



As Angola embarks on this path, the world watches to see how its decision will affect the broader oil market and international relations.

Background

Angola's representative to OPEC announced three weeks ago that the country has rejected the oil production quota proposed by the organization for 2024.



Angola plans to maintain its production goal of 1.18 million barrels per day, challenging OPEC+'s lower suggested limit.



This decision was communicated after the 36th ministerial meeting of the 23-country group.



Despite Angola's data reflecting its production capabilities, OPEC+ set a lower target of 1.11 million barrels per day.



Angola, however, intends to produce an extra 70,000 barrels beyond this limit.



Pedro emphasized Angola's commitment to its original production target for 2024.

