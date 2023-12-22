Ongoing Challenges In Meeting Basic Needs In Venezuela

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuelan households now require a staggering 148.6 minimum wages to meet essential needs, under Maduro's regime.



This situation stems from severe inflation and economic challenges. A report from CENDAS-FVM , a notable NGO, reveals these distressing figures.



It bases its findings on the prices of 60 crucial items. The cost of a basic food basket in Venezuela reached US$522.01 in November.



This marked a 5.9% rise from the previous month. To help citizens, the government initiated the Economic War Bonus.



Initiated in early 2023, it aims to support education sector workers, retirees, and pensioners. President Nicolás Maduro's administration oversees this effort.



The bonus varies by recipient. Public employees receive 1,420 bolivars (around US$39.72). Retirees get 1,990 bolivars (US$55.6), and pensioners receive 710 bolivars (US$19.8).



On December 15, 2023, the government began distributing a special Year-End Economic War Bonus to public sector workers.







A typical Venezuelan family with five members needs five daily minimum wages just for basic items.



Since March 2022, the minimum wage and pensions have not increased. They remain fixed at 130 bolivars, equivalent to just US$3.51.



This has severely eroded purchasing power, now at a mere 0.7%.



Inflation has also affected various goods differently. For instance, prices for sugar and salt rose by 7.70% and meats by 7.56%.



Meanwhile, cereals saw the least increase at 0.68%. This uneven inflation pattern complicates budgeting for families.

Seeking better lives elsewhere

Amid these economic hardships, around 7.7 million Venezuelans have migrated, seeking better lives elsewhere.



Looking ahead, Venezuela's economic growth is projected modestly. ECLAC forecasts a 3% growth in 2023 and a 4% increase in 2024.



Despite a high inflation rate, there's a slight improvement. The consumer price index's 12-month variation has decreased over time. This indicates some stabilization, though prices remain high.



Venezuela plans to double its 2024 budget to US$20,500 million nearly. The aim is to focus on social spending.



Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirms that 77% of this budget will go to social initiatives.



In summary, Venezuelans face a tough economic landscape. Their wages fall short of covering basic needs.



The government's initiatives provide some relief, but the path to economic stability remains challenging.

MENAFN22122023007421016031ID1107648024