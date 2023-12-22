Ecuador Overtakes Venezuela As Latam’S Most Violent Country

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Ecuador surpassed Venezuela as the Latin American country with the highest murder rate.



Renato Rivera, a crime observatory coordinator, reported this shift. In 2022, Ecuador's murder rate reached 25.7 per 100,000 people.



This number was the nation's highest on record. The increase focused mainly in Esmeraldas, Guayaquil, and Los Ríos.



By September, Ecuador's rate had climbed to 42.8. In contrast, Venezuela's rate was slightly lower at 40.8. Honduras followed with a rate of 35.1.



These statistics reflect a significant regional issue. Rivera predicts 7,500 to 8,000 intentional deaths by year-end.



This surge would push the rate to 45 per 100,000 people. Thus, Ecuador might become Latin America's most violent country.



This rise comes when a new government launches the Phoenix Plan. Guayaquil, a major port city, has seen murder rates double from last year.







Here, 40% of the country's homicides occur. This increase shows the severity of the situation.



Daniel Pontón, a security expert, suggests this crisis was somewhat expected. He predicted a high murder rate, but the reality has surpassed forecasts.



Pontón warns that without action, the situation will worsen. He identifies impunity and the criminal justice system's flaws as major issues.



The government's Phoenix Plan aims to reduce violence. However, Pontón advises creating a judicial observatory.



This body would review and assess crimes like homicides and extortion.

Ecuador faces a grave challenge

Luis Córdova, a conflict researcher, notes the current measures are insufficient. He warns that without change, violence will keep rising.



Córdova criticizes the government for not having a clear strategy.



Rivera argues for a targeted approach with the Phoenix Plan. He emphasizes that strategies must vary between cities due to their unique dynamics.



Additionally, Rivera calls for a united effort among institutions. They should explore the economic and social causes of violence.



In summary, Ecuador faces a grave challenge with its soaring homicide rates. The government, experts, and institutions must collaborate on effective strategies.



Only then can they hope to reverse this worrying trend.

MENAFN22122023007421016031ID1107648023