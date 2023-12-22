Pakistani FM Discusses Afghan Resettlement With Canada High Commissioner

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Jalil Abbas Jilani, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, discussed with Leslie Scanlon, the High Commissioner of Canada in Islamabad, about facilitating the resettlement of Afghan migrants in Canada.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said Ms. Scanlon appreciated the ministry's help in the process of resettling Afghans.

The spokesperson's office of the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this meeting on its social media platform 'X' on Thursday.

Canada, after the Taliban's rise to power, relocated 40,000 Afghans to the country.

Meanwhile, Canada's immigration department recently relocated 339 Afghan refugees from Pakistan to Canada on a special charter flight. This initiative is part of Canada's ongoing efforts to provide safe passage and resettlement opportunities for Afghan citizens.

On Wednesday, the Canadian immigration department announced on social media platform X that the Afghan migrants were transported to Toronto. Following their arrival, these individuals are set to be distributed across 40 different locations in Canada, including Windsor, Calgary, and St. John's.

This relocation follows a similar move made on December 15, when Canada transferred 338 Afghan citizens from Pakistan via a charter flight. The Canadian Immigration and Citizenship Department is continuously reviewing and processing qualified asylum applications from Afghan nationals.

The increased deportation of Afghan migrants from Pakistan has prompted Canada to intensify its migrant transfer efforts. Similarly, the UK government has also participated in these humanitarian efforts by transporting over 200 Afghan refugees from Pakistan on a charter flight.

These actions by countries like Canada and the UK are part of a broader international response to Pakistan's escalating forced deportation of Afghan migrants. The goal is to offer Afghan refugees safer destinations and stability in the wake of their departure from Pakistan.

