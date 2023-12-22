Laundry Detergent Capsules Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Household, Commercial) , Types (Non-Bio Laundry Detergent, Bio Laundry Detergent) , By " Laundry Detergent Capsules Market-2024 " Region

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Laundry Detergent Capsules market?



Procter and Gamble

Henkel

Unilever

Church and Dwight

Clorox Company Colgate-Palmolive

The Laundry Detergent Capsules Market

Laundry Detergent Capsules are water-soluble pouches containing highly concentrated laundry detergent. The chemistry of laundry detergent capsules is the same as in pquid detergents (including alkylbenzenesulfonates). The dissolvable packets are typically made of polyvinylalcohol (PVA) or a derivative of PVA. Although the formulas are similar, a detergent pack's pquids may contain 10% water compared to 50% in pquid detergents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Laundry Detergent Capsules market size is estimated to be worth USD 4011.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6341.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Laundry Detergent Capsules market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Laundry Detergent Capsules landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Non-Bio Laundry Detergent accounting for of the Laundry Detergent Capsules global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Household segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Laundry Detergent Capsules include Procter and Gamble, Henkel, Unilever, Church and Dwight, Clorox Company and Colgate-Palmopve, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Laundry Detergent Capsules in 2021.

This report focuses on Laundry Detergent Capsules volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laundry Detergent Capsules market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Types of Laundry Detergent Capsules market

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Non-Bio Laundry Detergent Bio Laundry Detergent

Application of Laundry Detergent Capsules market

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Household Commercial

Regional leadership in the Laundry Detergent Capsules market



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic impact on the global Laundry Detergent Capsules market. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the Laundry Detergent Capsules industry, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Laundry Detergent Capsules market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Laundry Detergent Capsules Industry.

Detailed TOC of Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laundry Detergent Capsules

1.2 Classification of Laundry Detergent Capsules by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Drivers

1.6.2 Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Restraints

1.6.3 Laundry Detergent Capsules Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Laundry Detergent Capsules Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Laundry Detergent Capsules Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Laundry Detergent Capsules Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Laundry Detergent Capsules Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Laundry Detergent Capsules Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Laundry Detergent Capsules Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Laundry Detergent Capsules New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Laundry Detergent Capsules Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Laundry Detergent Capsules Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Laundry Detergent Capsules Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Laundry Detergent Capsules Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Laundry Detergent Capsules Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

