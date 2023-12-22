Commercial Water Heaters Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (College, Offices, Government, Others) , Types (Electric Water Heater, Gas Water Heater, Solar Water Heater)

A. O. Smith Corp.

Bradford White Corp.

Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Rinnai Corp

Ferroli Bosch Thermotechnology

The Commercial Water Heaters Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Water heating is a heat transfer process that uses an energy source to heat water above its initial temperature. Typical domestic uses of hot water include cooking, cleaning, bathing, and space heating. In industry, hot water and water heated to steam have many uses.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Commercial Water Heaters market size is estimated to be worth USD 5764.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8350.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Commercial Water Heaters market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Commercial Water Heaters landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

End-users in the commercial and residential sectors are seeking methods to save expense on energy costs. Increasing tourism across the world is also inducing the hospitapty sector, including hospitals, hotels, and airports, to build a resource-efficient business model. As a result, the hospitapty industry has become a significant end-user of water heaters that help in saving costs.

This report focuses on Commercial Water Heaters volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Water Heaters market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Commercial Water Heaters Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Types of Commercial Water Heaters market

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Electric Water Heater

Gas Water Heater Solar Water Heater

Application of Commercial Water Heaters market

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



College

Offices

Government Others

Regional coverage in the Commercial Water Heaters market:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Commercial Water Heaters Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Commercial Water Heaters market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the Commercial Water Heaters industry, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Commercial Water Heaters market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Commercial Water Heaters Industry.

