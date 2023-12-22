(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

PFU Limited

Topre Corporation

Nizkeyboard

BTC

Leopold

NIZ keyboard

Rosewill Fuhlen

The Capacitive Keyboards Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

In this type of keyboard, pressing a key changes the capacitance of a pattern of capacitor pads. The pattern consists of two D-shaped capacitor pads for each switch, printed on a printed circuit board (PCB) and covered by a thin, insulating film of soldermask which acts as a dielectric.

Despite the sophistication of the concept, the mechanism of capacitive switching is physically simple. The movable part ends with a flat foam element about the size of an aspirin tablet, finished with aluminum foil. Opposite the switch is a PCB with the capacitor pads. When the key is pressed, the foil tightly cpngs to the surface of the PCB, forming a daisy chain of two capacitors between contact pads and itself separated with thin soldermask, and thus "shorting" the contact pads with an easily detectable drop of capacitive reactance between them. Usually this permits a pulse or pulse train to be sensed. Because the switch doesn't have an actual electrical contact, there is no debouncing necessary. The keys do not need to be fully pressed to be actuated, which enables some people to type faster.

The IBM Model F keyboard is mechanical-key design consisted of a buckpng spring over a capacitive PCB, similarly to the later Model M keyboard that used a membrane in place of the PCB.

The most known company for their capacitive (electrostatic) switching technology is Topre Corporation from Japan. Unfortunately though, their products are not available in large parts of the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Capacitive Keyboards market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Capacitive Keyboards market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Capacitive Keyboards landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

With RGB accounting for of the Capacitive Keyboards global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Personal segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Capacitive Keyboards include PFU pmited, Topre Corporation, Nizkeyboard, BTC, Leopold, NIZ keyboard, Rosewill and Fuhlen, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Capacitive Keyboards in 2021.

This report focuses on Capacitive Keyboards volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Capacitive Keyboards market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Capacitive Keyboards Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



With RGB non-RGB

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Personal Business

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Capacitive Keyboards Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Capacitive Keyboards

1.2 Classification of Capacitive Keyboards by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Capacitive Keyboards Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Capacitive Keyboards Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Capacitive Keyboards Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Capacitive Keyboards Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Capacitive Keyboards Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Capacitive Keyboards Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Capacitive Keyboards Market Drivers

1.6.2 Capacitive Keyboards Market Restraints

1.6.3 Capacitive Keyboards Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Capacitive Keyboards Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Capacitive Keyboards Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Capacitive Keyboards Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Capacitive Keyboards Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Capacitive Keyboards Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Capacitive Keyboards Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Capacitive Keyboards Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Capacitive Keyboards New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Capacitive Keyboards Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Capacitive Keyboards Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Capacitive Keyboards Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Capacitive Keyboards Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Capacitive Keyboards Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Capacitive Keyboards Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Capacitive Keyboards Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Capacitive Keyboards Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Capacitive Keyboards Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Capacitive Keyboards Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Capacitive Keyboards Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

