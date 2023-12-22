Cooking Papers Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Nordic Paper

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Metsa Tissue

Domtar

Delfortgroup

Expera

Krpa Paper

Simpac

Vicat Group

Pudumjee Group Dispapali

Cooking Papers are cellulose-based papers that are used in baking as a disposable non-stick surface. Both are also called bakery paper or baking paper. They should not be confused with waxed paper, also known as wax paper or, less commonly, as butter paper.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cooking Papers market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Cooking Papers market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Cooking Papers landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Packaging Paper accounting for of the Cooking Papers global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Residential Use segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Cooking Papers include Nordic Paper, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Metsa Tissue, Domtar, Delfortgroup, Expera, Krpa Paper, Simpac and Vicat Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Cooking Papers in 2021.

This report focuses on Cooking Papers volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cooking Papers market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Packaging Paper Baking Paper

Residential Use Commercial Use

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Cooking Papers Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cooking Papers

1.2 Classification of Cooking Papers by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Cooking Papers Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Cooking Papers Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Cooking Papers Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Cooking Papers Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Cooking Papers Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Cooking Papers Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Cooking Papers Market Drivers

1.6.2 Cooking Papers Market Restraints

1.6.3 Cooking Papers Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Cooking Papers Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Cooking Papers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Cooking Papers Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Cooking Papers Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Cooking Papers Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Cooking Papers Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Cooking Papers Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Cooking Papers New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Cooking Papers Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Cooking Papers Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Cooking Papers Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Cooking Papers Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Cooking Papers Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Cooking Papers Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Cooking Papers Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Cooking Papers Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Cooking Papers Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Cooking Papers Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Cooking Papers Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

