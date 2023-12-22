Athletic Tapes &Amp; Wraps Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Pharmacy and Drugstore, Online Shop, Sports Franchised Store, Hospital and Physiotherapy and Chiropractic, Other) , Types (Roll Tape, Pre-cut Bandage) , By " Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market-2024 " Region

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Athletic Tapes and Wraps market?



Kinesio Taping

3M

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

Johnson and Johnson

RockTape

Jaybird and Mais

Mueller

StrengthTape

Atex Medical

Towatek Korea

K-active

Healixon

LP Support

TERA Medical

Kindmax

DL MedicalandHealth

Socko

Medsport GSPMED

The Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Sports Tape is the process of applying tape directly to the skin in order to maintain a stable position of bones and muscles during athletic activity. It is a procedure that uses tape, attached to the skin, to physically keep in place muscles or bones at a certain position. This reduces pain and aids recovery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Athletic Tapes and Wraps market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Athletic Tapes and Wraps market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Athletic Tapes and Wraps landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Roll Tape accounting for of the Athletic Tapes and Wraps global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Pharmacy and Drugstore segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Athletic Tapes and Wraps include Kinesio Taping, 3M, SpiderTech, KT TAPE, Johnson and Johnson, RockTape, Jaybird and Mais, Mueller and StrengthTape, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Athletic Tapes and Wraps in 2021.

This report focuses on Athletic Tapes and Wraps volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Athletic Tapes and Wraps market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Athletic Tapes and Wraps market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Roll Tape Pre-cut Bandage

What are the different "Application of Athletic Tapes and Wraps market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Pharmacy and Drugstore

Online Shop

Sports Franchised Store

Hospital and Physiotherapy and Chiropractic Other

Why is Athletic Tapes and Wraps market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Athletic Tapes and Wraps market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Athletic Tapes and Wraps market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Athletic Tapes and Wraps industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Athletic Tapes and Wraps market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Athletic Tapes and Wraps Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Athletic Tapes and Wraps

1.2 Classification of Athletic Tapes and Wraps by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Drivers

1.6.2 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Restraints

1.6.3 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Athletic Tapes and Wraps Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Athletic Tapes and Wraps Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Athletic Tapes and Wraps New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Athletic Tapes and Wraps Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Athletic Tapes and Wraps Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Athletic Tapes and Wraps Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

