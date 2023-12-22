Kids Sock Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Boys, Girls) , Types (Cotton Socks, Wool Socks, Synthetics Material Socks, Silk Socks, Others) , By " Kids Sock Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Kids Sock market?



Adidas

Nike

Jefferies Socks

Disney

Hanes

Mengna

Langsha

Fenli

SmartWool

Ralph Lauren Falke

The Kids Sock Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

A sock is an item of clothing worn on the feet and often covering the ankle or some part of the calf. Some type of shoe or boot is typically worn over socks. In ancient times, socks were made from leather or matted animal hair. In the late 16th century, machine-knit socks were first produced. Until 1800 both hand knitting and machine knitting were used to produce socks, but after 1800, machine knitting became the predominant method.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Kids Sock market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Kids Sock market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Kids Sock landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Cotton Socks accounting for of the Kids Sock global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Boys segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Kids Sock include Adidas, Nike, Jefferies Socks, Disney, Hanes, Mengna, Langsha, Fenp and SmartWool, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Kids Sock in 2021.

This report focuses on Kids Sock volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kids Sock market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Kids Sock Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Kids Sock market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Cotton Socks

Wool Socks

Synthetics Material Socks

Silk Socks Others

What are the different "Application of Kids Sock market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Boys Girls

Why is Kids Sock market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Kids Sock market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Kids Sock Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Kids Sock market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Kids Sock industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Kids Sock market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Kids Sock Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Kids Sock Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kids Sock

1.2 Classification of Kids Sock by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Kids Sock Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Kids Sock Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Kids Sock Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Kids Sock Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Kids Sock Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Kids Sock Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Kids Sock Market Drivers

1.6.2 Kids Sock Market Restraints

1.6.3 Kids Sock Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Kids Sock Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Kids Sock Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Kids Sock Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Kids Sock Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Kids Sock Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Kids Sock Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Kids Sock Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Kids Sock New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Kids Sock Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Kids Sock Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Kids Sock Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Kids Sock Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Kids Sock Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Kids Sock Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Kids Sock Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Kids Sock Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Kids Sock Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Kids Sock Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Kids Sock Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

