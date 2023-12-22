Badminton Racquets Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Badminton Racquets market?



Wilson

Babolat

Prince

Head

YONEX

Tecnifibre

Dunlop

Volkl

Slazenger

TELOON

ProKennex

PowerAngle

Gamma

PACIFIC

Qiangli

Solinco

One Strings Bonny

Badminton Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking Badminton in game. The main parts of a Badminton racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Badminton Racquets market size is estimated to be worth USD 764.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1201 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Badminton Racquets market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Badminton Racquets landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Graphite accounting for of the Badminton Racquets global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Professional Badminton Racket segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Badminton Racquets include Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl and Slazenger, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Badminton Racquets in 2021.

This report focuses on Badminton Racquets volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Badminton Racquets market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Badminton Racquets Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Badminton Racquets market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Graphite

Aluminum Wood

What are the different "Application of Badminton Racquets market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Professional Badminton Racket

Adult Badminton Racket Junior Badminton Racket

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Badminton Racquets market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Badminton Racquets Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Badminton Racquets

1.2 Classification of Badminton Racquets by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Badminton Racquets Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Badminton Racquets Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Badminton Racquets Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Badminton Racquets Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Badminton Racquets Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Badminton Racquets Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Badminton Racquets Market Drivers

1.6.2 Badminton Racquets Market Restraints

1.6.3 Badminton Racquets Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Badminton Racquets Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Badminton Racquets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Badminton Racquets Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Badminton Racquets Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Badminton Racquets Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Badminton Racquets Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Badminton Racquets Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Badminton Racquets New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Badminton Racquets Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Badminton Racquets Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Badminton Racquets Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Badminton Racquets Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Badminton Racquets Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Badminton Racquets Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Badminton Racquets Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Badminton Racquets Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Badminton Racquets Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Badminton Racquets Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Badminton Racquets Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

