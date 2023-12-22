HD Tvs Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Commercial, Residential) , Types (Below 50 inch, Between 50 and 65 inch, Above 65 inch) , By " HD TVs Market-2024 " Region

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the HD TVs market?



Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Hisense

Skyworth

Sony

Konka

TCL

Chang hong

Sharp

Haier

Panasonic Toshiba

The HD TVs Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

HD TV (also known as Ultra High Definition TV Super Hi-Vision, Ultra HD television, Ultra HD, UHDTV, or UHD) includes 4K UHD (2160p) and 8K UHD (4320p) which are two digital video format that have 3840 Ã 2160 (4 K) or 7680 Ã 4320 (8 K) pixel resolutions, and they are 4 or 16 times larger than 1920 Ã 1080 (2K) pixel resolution of the standard full HDTV, respectively. The large pixel resolution of the UHDTV content requires a large screen size and a frame rate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global HD TVs market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe HD TVs market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe HD TVs landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Below 50 inch accounting for of the HD TVs global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Commercial segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of HD TVs include Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Hisense, Skyworth, Sony, Konka, TCL, Chang hong and Sharp, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of HD TVs in 2021.

This report focuses on HD TVs volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HD TVs market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global HD TVs Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of HD TVs market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Below 50 inch

Between 50 and 65 inch Above 65 inch

What are the different "Application of HD TVs market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Commercial Residential

Why is HD TVs market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the HD TVs market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

