Residential Luminaire Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room, Kitchen and Bathroom, Other) , Types (LED Luminaire, CFL Luminaire, HID Luminaire, Other) , By " Residential Luminaire Market-2024 " Region

Philips

OSRAM

General Electric

Cree, Inc

Panasonic

Eaton

Thorn

Hubbell Lighting

Acuity Brands Lighting

TOSHIBA

Targetti Sankey

Asian Electronics

LSI Industries

SIMKAR Corporation

Thorlux Lighting

Evolution Lighting

KALCO Lighting, Inc

Foshan Lighting

Opple Lighting

NVC Lighting YANKO Lighting

The Residential Luminaire Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Residential luminaire is all about pghts that are used inside and outside homes. Bedroom, kitchen, garage, driveway and garden are all places where residential pghting is used. However, sometimes landscape pghting is considered as a separate category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Residential Luminaire market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Residential Luminaire market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Residential Luminaire landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

LED Luminaire accounting for of the Residential Luminaire global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While pving Room segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Residential Luminaire include Phipps, OSRAM, General Electric, Cree, Inc, Panasonic, Eaton, Thorn, Hubbell pghting and Acuity Brands pghting, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Residential Luminaire in 2021.

This report focuses on Residential Luminaire volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Residential Luminaire market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Residential Luminaire Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire Other

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Living Room

Bedroom

Dining Room

Kitchen and Bathroom Other

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Residential Luminaire Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Residential Luminaire market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Residential Luminaire industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Residential Luminaire market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Residential Luminaire Industry”.

