ESD Safe Matting Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Table, Bench, Floor, Monitor, Others) , Types (Vinyl ESD Safe Matting, Rubber ESD Safe Matting, PVC ESD Safe Matting, Others)

Desco (SCS)

RS Pro

COBA Europe

Hozan

ACL Staticide Inc

Bertech

Achilles Industrial Materials

Hakko

Superior Manufacturing Group

Ranco Industries

Cleansem

SDM Technologies

Shanghai Jiafu New Material Technology

Henyer Rubber

Zhejiang CONCO AntiStatic ACL Staticide

The ESD Safe Matting Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global ESD Safe Matting market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe ESD Safe Matting market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe ESD Safe Matting landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Vinyl ESD Safe Matting accounting for of the ESD Safe Matting global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Table segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of ESD Safe Matting include Desco (SCS), RS Pro, COBA Europe, Hozan, ACL Staticide Inc, Bertech, Achilles Industrial Materials, Hakko and Superior Manufacturing Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of ESD Safe Matting in 2021.

This report focuses on ESD Safe Matting volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ESD Safe Matting market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global ESD Safe Matting Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Types of ESD Safe Matting market

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Vinyl ESD Safe Matting

Rubber ESD Safe Matting

PVC ESD Safe Matting Others

Application of ESD Safe Matting market

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Table

Bench

Floor

Monitor Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global ESD Safe Matting Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ESD Safe Matting

1.2 Classification of ESD Safe Matting by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“ESD Safe Matting Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global ESD Safe Matting Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global ESD Safe Matting Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global ESD Safe Matting Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global ESD Safe Matting Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global ESD Safe Matting Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 ESD Safe Matting Market Drivers

1.6.2 ESD Safe Matting Market Restraints

1.6.3 ESD Safe Matting Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company ESD Safe Matting Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company ESD Safe Matting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global ESD Safe Matting Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 ESD Safe Matting Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 ESD Safe Matting Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 ESD Safe Matting Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 ESD Safe Matting Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 ESD Safe Matting New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“ESD Safe Matting Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global ESD Safe Matting Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global ESD Safe Matting Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global ESD Safe Matting Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 ESD Safe Matting Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 ESD Safe Matting Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 ESD Safe Matting Market Size by Country

6.3.1 ESD Safe Matting Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States ESD Safe Matting Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“ESD Safe Matting Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico ESD Safe Matting Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

