Personal Care Ingredients Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

End User (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up, Others) , Types (Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients, Others) , By " Personal Care Ingredients Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Ashland

BASF

Croda International

Dow Corning

Solvay

Akzo Nobel

Aston Chemicals

Biosil Technologies

Clariant International

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

J.M. Huber

Lonza Group

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings

Royal DSM

Stepan Wacker Chemie

The Personal Care Ingredients Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Personal care ingredients are substances that are used in the production of skin care products, hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries, and oral hygiene products. These ingredients provide personal care products with pleasant aromas, moisturizing capabipties, and conditioning features.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Personal Care Ingredients market size is estimated to be worth USD 12410 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 15120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Personal Care Ingredients market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Personal Care Ingredients landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

By apppcation, the skin care segment dominated the personal care ingredients market in 2017. The personal care ingredients market is driven by the growing demand for anti-aging and anti-acne creams from growing aging population in countries such as the U.K., Japan. the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, and Italy, among others. The segment is also estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2018 and 2023.

This report focuses on Personal Care Ingredients volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal Care Ingredients market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Emollients

Surfactants

Emulsifiers

Rheology Modifiers

Active Ingredients Others

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Make-up Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Personal Care Ingredients Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Personal Care Ingredients market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Personal Care Ingredients industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Personal Care Ingredients market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Personal Care Ingredients Industry”.

