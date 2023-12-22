Protective Gloves Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Construction, Chemical, Automotive Sectors, Electronics Industry, Healthcare, Others) , Types (Disposable Gloves, Reusable Gloves) , By " Protective Gloves Market-2024 " Region

3M

Ansell

Kossan

Supermax Corporation

Top Glove

Semperit Group

Honeywell International

Lakeland Industries

Kimberly-Clark

Acme Safety

MCR Safety

Towa Corporation

Rubberex

Showa Dipped Products

Protective Gloves is the specific type of gloves that can be used in industrial work. The workplace can create many hazards for your hands, whether from chemicals, cuts or burns. It is important to assess the risk for each task and use different types of industrial safety gloves that provides speciapzed protection.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Protective Gloves market size is estimated to be worth USD 7995.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 10580 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Protective Gloves market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Protective Gloves landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The North Americas region is the largest market for protective gloves. The North America protective gloves market is largely driven by the increased awareness about safety as well as regulations that mandate the use of protective gloves in various industries.

This report focuses on Protective Gloves volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Protective Gloves market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Protective Gloves Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Protective Gloves market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Disposable Gloves Reusable Gloves

What are the different "Application of Protective Gloves market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Construction

Chemical

Automotive Sectors

Electronics Industry

Healthcare Others

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Protective Gloves market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Protective Gloves market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the"Protective Gloves industry", segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this"Protective Gloves Industry".

Detailed TOC of Global Protective Gloves Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Protective Gloves

1.2 Classification of Protective Gloves by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Protective Gloves Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Protective Gloves Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Protective Gloves Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Protective Gloves Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Protective Gloves Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Protective Gloves Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Protective Gloves Market Drivers

1.6.2 Protective Gloves Market Restraints

1.6.3 Protective Gloves Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Protective Gloves Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Protective Gloves Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Protective Gloves Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Protective Gloves Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Protective Gloves Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Protective Gloves Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Protective Gloves Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Protective Gloves New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Protective Gloves Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Protective Gloves Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Protective Gloves Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Protective Gloves Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Protective Gloves Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Protective Gloves Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Protective Gloves Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Protective Gloves Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Protective Gloves Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Protective Gloves Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Protective Gloves Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

