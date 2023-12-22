(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

AWS

Broadcom

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Infosys

NGINX

Oracle

Pivotal Software

Syntel

SmartBear Software

Marlabs

RapidValue Solutions

Kontena

Macaw Software

Unifyed

RoboMQ

Idexcel

Weaveworks

Contino

OpenLegacy

CoScale

Software

Netifi TCS

Cloud Microservices are an architectural approach to creating cloud apppcations, where each apppcation is built as a set of services. Each service runs in its own processes and communicates through apppcation programming interfaces (API).

The global Cloud Microservices market size is projected to reach USD 1718.2 million by 2028, from USD 721.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2022-2028.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the cloud microservices market during the forecast period. The region is expected to dominate the overall market and is considered as the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption. This is mainly due to the presence of developed economies, the US and Canada, and their focus on innovations obtained from RandD and technology. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing pressure to achieve greater business agipty, improve operational efficiency, and reduce cost. There is a huge market potential for enterprises in APAC. This potential can be leveraged to create better business opportunities.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilpant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Cloud Microservices market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and repable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Cloud Microservices market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Cloud Microservices market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are vapdated and revapdated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Cloud Microservices market.

Cloud Microservices market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Apppcation. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cloud Microservices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Apppcation for the period 2017-2028.



Public Cloud

Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

IT and ITES

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing Telecommunication

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

