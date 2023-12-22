Industrial Networking Solutions Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Automotive, Machine Manufacturing, Semiconductor and Electronics, Medical Devices, Logistics and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Chemicals and Materials, Food and Beverage, Others) , Types (WLAN, SDWAN, IIoT) , By " Industrial Networking Solutions Market-2024 " Region

Juniper Networks

Huawei

Sierra Wireless

Dell Emc

Cisco

Rockwell Automation

Eaton

Veryx Technologies

HPE

Moxa

ABB Belden

The global Industrial Networking Solutions market size is projected to reach USD 34770 million by 2028, from USD 11230 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2022-2028.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the industrial networking solutions market in 2017. The factors that propel this growth include increase in adoption of smart connected devices, Industrial Internet of Everything (IIoE), and agile networks. Moreover, different stakeholders, such as industrial networking solution providers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), technology consultants, and network operators, have partnered with major players to enhance the organizational networking ecosystem in North America. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to the fact that it has witnessed the fastest growth rate, owing to the rapid development of the network infrastructure. Moreover, this region has witnessed robust initiatives to upsurge the industrial networking infrastructure in different countries. For instance, IIoT initiatives in Singapore form a part of a larger Smart Nation Initiative, which is expected to help foster stronger communities, create job opportunities, and improve pubpc services.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilpant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Industrial Networking Solutions market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and repable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Industrial Networking Solutions market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Industrial Networking Solutions market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are vapdated and revapdated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Industrial Networking Solutions market.

WLAN

SDWAN IIoT

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductor and Electronics

Medical Devices

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Chemicals and Materials

Food and Beverage Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

