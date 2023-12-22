Wooden Furniture Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Home Furniture, Office Furniture, Others) , Types (Solid Wood Furniture, Wood-based Panels Furniture, Miscellaneous Furniture) , By " Wooden Furniture Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Wooden Furniture market?



IKEA

Ashley Furniture Industries

NITORI

Yihua Timber

Huafeng Furniture

Dorel Industries

Nobilia

Sauder Woodworking

Suofeiya

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Nolte Furniture

Hooker Furniture

QUANU

Man Wah Holdings

Natuzzi

Hulsta group

Markor

Kinnarps

Klaussner Furniture Industries

Doimo

Samson Holding

Sunon Nowy Styl Group

The Wooden Furniture Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Wooden Furniture refers to furniture made of sopd wood, Wood-based panels and Miscellaneous furniture.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wooden Furniture market size is estimated to be worth USD 387550 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 466280 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Wooden Furniture market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Wooden Furniture landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

China occupied 28.25% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America which respectively accounted for around 25.73% and 20.83% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of revenue market.

This report focuses on Wooden Furniture volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wooden Furniture market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Wooden Furniture Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Wooden Furniture market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Solid Wood Furniture

Wood-based Panels Furniture Miscellaneous Furniture

What are the different "Application of Wooden Furniture market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Home Furniture

Office Furniture Others

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Wooden Furniture market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

