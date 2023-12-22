Vaginal Moisturizer Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Retail Stores, Online Stores) , Types (Liquids, Suppositories, Creams, Foams, Sprays, Gels, Wipes, Capsules) , By " Vaginal Moisturizer Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Church and Dwight

Combe

Laclede

Reckitt Benckiser

The Yes Yes Company

K-Y

Replens Aloe Cadabra

The Vaginal Moisturizer Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Vaginal moisturizers help retain moisture in the vaginal walls and reduces the discomfort caused by the dryness during sexual intercourse by preventing itching and burning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vaginal Moisturizer market size is estimated to be worth USD 130.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 166 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Vaginal Moisturizer market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Vaginal Moisturizer landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The growth of the vaginal moisturizers market will accelerate during the next few years with countries in the North Americas being the major revenue contributors to the growth of this market. The availabipty of these products through onpne platforms and the growing occurrence of atrophic vaginitis, will be primary factors driving the growth of this personal lubricants market in the North Americas.

This report focuses on Vaginal Moisturizer volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vaginal Moisturizer market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Vaginal Moisturizer Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Liquids

Suppositories

Creams

Foams

Sprays

Gels

Wipes Capsules

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Retail Stores Online Stores

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

