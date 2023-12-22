Mouse Model Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Envigo

GenOway

Harbour Antibodies

Janvier Labs

Taconic Biosciences

The Jackson Laboratory

Charles River Laboratories International

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Horizon Discovery Group

Trans Genic Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

The Mouse Model Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Mouse models are the basis of precpnical and translational research in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Multiple methods exist to induce tumour formation in mice, including genetically engineered mouse models, chemotoxic agents, intrahepatic or intrasplenic injection of tumour cells and xenograft approaches.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mouse Model market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Mouse Model market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Mouse Model landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Inbred Mice accounting for of the Mouse Model global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Medical segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Mouse Model include Envigo, GenOway, Harbour Antibodies, Janvier Labs, Taconic Biosciences, The Jackson Laboratory, Charles River Laboratories International, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Horizon Discovery Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Mouse Model in 2021.

This report focuses on Mouse Model volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mouse Model market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Inbred Mice

Outbred Mice Genetically Engineered Mice

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Education Other

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Mouse Model Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mouse Model

1.2 Classification of Mouse Model by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Mouse Model Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Mouse Model Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Mouse Model Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Mouse Model Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Mouse Model Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Mouse Model Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Mouse Model Market Drivers

1.6.2 Mouse Model Market Restraints

1.6.3 Mouse Model Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Mouse Model Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Mouse Model Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Mouse Model Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Mouse Model Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Mouse Model Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Mouse Model Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Mouse Model Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Mouse Model New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Mouse Model Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Mouse Model Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Mouse Model Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Mouse Model Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Mouse Model Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Mouse Model Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Mouse Model Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Mouse Model Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Mouse Model Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Mouse Model Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Mouse Model Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

