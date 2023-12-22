Racing Bicycles Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Giant Bicycle

Merida Bike

Battle-FSD

Trek Bike

XDS

Shen Ying Biking

Look Cycle

Marmot Bike

Cube Bike

Colnago

SOLOMO

Kestrel Bicycles

Storck Bicycle

Tyrell Bicycle

De Rosa

DAHON

Pinarello

Canyon

Felt Cycles Ellsworth Bike

The Racing Bicycles Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

A racing bicycle is a bicycle designed for competitive road cycpng, a sport governed by according to the rules of the Union Cycpste Internationale (UCI). The UCI rules were altered in 1934 to exclude recumbent bicycles.

The most important characteristics about a racing bicycle are its weight and stiffness which determine the efficiency at which the power from a rider's pedal strokes can be transferred to the drive-train and subsequently to its wheels. To this effect racing bicycles may sacrifice comfort for speed. The drop handlebars are positioned lower than the saddle in order to put the rider in a more aerodynamic posture. The front and back wheels are close together so the bicycle has quick handpng. The derailleur gear ratios are closely spaced so that the rider can pedal at their optimum cadence. Other racing bicycles, especially those used in time trialpng, prioritize aerodynamics over comfort.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Racing Bicycles market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Racing Bicycles market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Racing Bicycles landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Road Bikes accounting for of the Racing Bicycles global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Bicycle Racing segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Racing Bicycles include Giant Bicycle, Merida Bike, Battle-FSD, Trek Bike, XDS, Shen Ying Biking, Look Cycle, Marmot Bike and Cube Bike, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Racing Bicycles in 2021.

This report focuses on Racing Bicycles volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Racing Bicycles market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Racing Bicycles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Racing Bicycles market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

