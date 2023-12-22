Artificial Leather Products Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Mayur

ATS

Sempurnaindah Multinusantara

Decorative Plastic

Wellmark

VinyRoyal Plasticoates(VPPL)

Veekay Group

Duksung

LEO VINYLS

Prabhat Industries

NAN YA PLASTICS

Zoncen Chemical

Dongtai Leather

Double Elephant

Wise Star

Jiangsu Guoxin

Xiefu Group

YongDali

Fuyi Plastic

Polytech Group

Huahong Yong-Yuan Feng

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-pke finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Artificial Leather Products market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Artificial Leather Products market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Artificial Leather Products landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Calender Leather accounting for of the Artificial Leather Products global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Shoes segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Artificial Leather Products include Mayur, ATS, Sempurnaindah Multinusantara, Decorative Plastic, Wellmark, VinyRoyal Plasticoates(VPPL), Veekay Group, Duksung and LEO VINYLS, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Artificial Leather Products in 2021.

This report focuses on Artificial Leather Products volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Leather Products market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Calender Leather Rotary Screen Coating Artificial Leather

Shoes

Bags Used

Flooring Materials Other

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

