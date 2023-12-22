Trekking Gear Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Outdoor Climbing, Hiking Plains, Daily Use) , Types (Hiking Apparel, Hiking Shoes, Hiking Equipment, Others) , By " Trekking Gear Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Trekking Gear market?



The North Face

Marmont Mountain

Black Diamond

Arc'teryx

Marmot

Mountain Hardwear

Kelty

MontBell

AMG Group

Big Agnes

Sierra Designs

Force Ten

Skandika

Snugpak Paddy Pallin

The Trekking Gear Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Hiking gear is the equipment taken on outdoor walking trips. Hiking is usually divided into day-hikes and multiple-day hikes, called backpacking, trekking, and walking tours. The equipment selected varies according to the duration, distance, planned activities, and the environment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Trekking Gear market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Trekking Gear market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Trekking Gear landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Hiking Apparel accounting for of the Trekking Gear global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Outdoor Cpmbing segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Trekking Gear include The North Face, Marmont Mountain, Black Diamond, Arc'teryx, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Kelty, MontBell and AMG Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Trekking Gear in 2021.

This report focuses on Trekking Gear volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trekking Gear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Trekking Gear Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Trekking Gear market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Hiking Apparel

Hiking Shoes

Hiking Equipment Others

What are the different "Application of Trekking Gear market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Outdoor Climbing

Hiking Plains Daily Use

Why is Trekking Gear market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Trekking Gear market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Trekking Gear Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Trekking Gear market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Trekking Gear industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Trekking Gear market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Trekking Gear Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Trekking Gear Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Trekking Gear

1.2 Classification of Trekking Gear by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Trekking Gear Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Trekking Gear Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Trekking Gear Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Trekking Gear Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Trekking Gear Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Trekking Gear Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Trekking Gear Market Drivers

1.6.2 Trekking Gear Market Restraints

1.6.3 Trekking Gear Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Trekking Gear Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Trekking Gear Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Trekking Gear Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Trekking Gear Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Trekking Gear Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Trekking Gear Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Trekking Gear Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Trekking Gear New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Trekking Gear Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Trekking Gear Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Trekking Gear Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Trekking Gear Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Trekking Gear Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Trekking Gear Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Trekking Gear Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Trekking Gear Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Trekking Gear Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Trekking Gear Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Trekking Gear Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

