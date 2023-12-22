Children's Books Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Baby-2, Ages 3-5, Ages 6-8, Ages 9-12) , Types (Books, e-Books) , By " Children's Books Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Children's Books market?



Pearson

Reed Elsevier

ThomsonReuters

Wolters Kluwer

Random House

Hachette Livre

Grupo Planeta

McGraw-Hill Education

Holtzbrinck

Scholastic(corp.)

Cengage

Wiley

De Agostini Editore

Shueisha

Kodansha

Springer Science and Business Media

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Shogakukan

Harper Collins

Informa

Oxford University Press

China Publishing Group Corporate

Phoenix Publishing and Media Company

Kadokawa Publishing

Grupo Santillana

Bonnier

Gakken

Egmont Group

Simon and Schuster China Education and Media Group(form. Higher Education Press)

The Children's Books Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Children's book includes stories, books, magazines, and poems that are enjoyed by children. Modern children's pterature is classified in two different ways: genre or the intended age of the reader.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Children's Books market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Children's Books market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Children's Books landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Books accounting for of the Children's Books global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Baby-2 segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Children's Books include Pearson, Reed Elsevier, ThomsonReuters, Wolters Kluwer, Random House, Hachette pvre, Grupo Planeta, McGraw-Hill Education and Holtzbrinck, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Children's Books in 2021.

This report focuses on Children's Books volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Children's Books market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Children's Books Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Children's Books Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Children's Books market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Children's Books industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Children's Books market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Children's Books Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Children's Books Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Children's Books

1.2 Classification of Children's Books by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Children's Books Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Children's Books Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Children's Books Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Children's Books Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Children's Books Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Children's Books Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Children's Books Market Drivers

1.6.2 Children's Books Market Restraints

1.6.3 Children's Books Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Children's Books Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Children's Books Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Children's Books Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Children's Books Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Children's Books Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Children's Books Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Children's Books Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Children's Books New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Children's Books Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Children's Books Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Children's Books Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Children's Books Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Children's Books Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Children's Books Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Children's Books Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Children's Books Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Children's Books Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Children's Books Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Children's Books Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

