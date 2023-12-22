Portable Car Battery Charger Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Conventional Chargers, Electric/Hybrid Car Battery Chargers) , Types (Smart/Intelligent Chargers, Float Chargers, Trickle Chargers) , By " Portable Car Battery Charger Market-2024 " Region

CTEK Holding AB

Schumacher Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black and Decker(DeWalt)

Current Ways Inc.

Clore Automotive LLC

NOCO Company

Battery Tender

Jiangsu Jianghe

Hengyuan Dianqi Nanjing Super

The Portable Car Battery Charger Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

A Portable Car Battery Charger, or recharger, is a device used to put energy into a rechargeable battery by forcing an electric current through it.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Portable Car Battery Charger market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Portable Car Battery Charger market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Portable Car Battery Charger landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Smart/Intelpgent Chargers accounting for of the Portable Car Battery Charger global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Conventional Chargers segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Portable Car Battery Charger include CTEK Holding AB, Schumacher Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black and Decker(DeWalt), Current Ways Inc., Clore Automotive LLC, NOCO Company, Battery Tender and Jiangsu Jianghe, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Portable Car Battery Charger in 2021.

This report focuses on Portable Car Battery Charger volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Car Battery Charger market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Portable Car Battery Charger Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.



Types of Portable Car Battery Charger market

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Smart/Intelligent Chargers

Float Chargers Trickle Chargers

Application of Portable Car Battery Charger market

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Conventional Chargers Electric/Hybrid Car Battery Chargers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

