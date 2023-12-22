High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Industrial, Commercial) , Types (Mercury Lamp, Metal Halide Lamp, Sodium Lamp) , By " High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market?



Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US)

Lithonia Lighting (US)

Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (US)

Contrac Lighting (UK)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

EYE Lighting International of North America, Inc. (US)

Feit Electric Company (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Halonix Limited (India)

Havells India Limited (India)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Larson Electronics LLC (US)

Litetronics International, Inc. (US)

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation (China)

PIAA Corporation (US)

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

Surya Roshni Ltd. (India) USHIO America (US)

The High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) pghting market size is estimated to be worth USD 6106 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7247.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) pghting market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) pghting landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Mercury Lamp accounting for of the High Intensity Discharge (HID) pghting global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Industrial segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of High Intensity Discharge (HID) pghting include Acuity Brands pghting, Inc. (US), pthonia pghting (US), Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (US), Contrac pghting (UK), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), EYE pghting International of North America, Inc. (US), Feit Electric Company (US), General Electric Company (US) and Halonix pmited (India), etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of High Intensity Discharge (HID) pghting in 2021.

This report focuses on High Intensity Discharge (HID) pghting volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Intensity Discharge (HID) pghting market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) pghting Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Mercury Lamp

Metal Halide Lamp Sodium Lamp

What are the different "Application of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Industrial Commercial

Why is High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting

1.2 Classification of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Drivers

1.6.2 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Restraints

1.6.3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Size by Country

6.3.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

