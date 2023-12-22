Personal Luxury Goods Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Specialty Retailers, Department Stores, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets) , Types (Accessories, Apparel, Watch And Jewelry, Luxury Cosmetics) , By " Personal Luxury Goods Market-2024 " Region

Estee Lauder

L'Oreal

Essilor International S.A.

LVMH

Richemont

The Swatch Group

BURBERRY

BREITLING

CHANEL

COACH

Giorgio Armani

Kate Spade

Kering

Nina Ricci

PRADA Tiffany

The Personal Luxury Goods Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Luxury is defined internationally as "a kind of consumer goods beyond the scope of people's needs for survival and development, with unique, rare, rare and other characteristics", also known as non-pfe necessities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Personal Luxury Goods market size is estimated to be worth USD 268040 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 322490 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Personal Luxury Goods market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Personal Luxury Goods landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The rise in tourist spending as one of the primary growth factors for this market.

This report focuses on Personal Luxury Goods volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal Luxury Goods market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Personal Luxury Goods Market: Segment Analysis

Global Personal Luxury Goods Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Accessories

Apparel

Watch And Jewelry Luxury Cosmetics

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Specialty Retailers

Department Stores Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Personal Luxury Goods market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the"Personal Luxury Goods industry", segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this"Personal Luxury Goods Industry".

Detailed TOC of Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Luxury Goods

1.2 Classification of Personal Luxury Goods by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Personal Luxury Goods Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Personal Luxury Goods Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Personal Luxury Goods Market Drivers

1.6.2 Personal Luxury Goods Market Restraints

1.6.3 Personal Luxury Goods Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Personal Luxury Goods Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Personal Luxury Goods Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Personal Luxury Goods Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Personal Luxury Goods Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Personal Luxury Goods Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Personal Luxury Goods Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Personal Luxury Goods Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Personal Luxury Goods New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Personal Luxury Goods Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Personal Luxury Goods Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Personal Luxury Goods Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Personal Luxury Goods Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Personal Luxury Goods Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Personal Luxury Goods Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Personal Luxury Goods Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Personal Luxury Goods Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Personal Luxury Goods Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

