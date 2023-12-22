Preschool Furniture Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Gonzagarredi Montessori

Jonti-Craft

Smith System

Virco

Guangzhou Everpretty Furniture

INTERMETAL

Kinder Craft Whitney Brothers

The expansion of the preschool market owing to the global increase in the rate of child enrollment to early childhood education provides an immense opportunity for preschool furniture manufacturers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Preschool Furniture market size is estimated to be worth USD 174.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 264 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Preschool Furniture market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Preschool Furniture landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the exponential increase in the adoption of e-commerce across the globe.

This report focuses on Preschool Furniture volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Preschool Furniture market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Tables Seating

Family

Nursery Other

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Preschool Furniture

1.2 Classification of Preschool Furniture by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Preschool Furniture Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Preschool Furniture Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Preschool Furniture Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Preschool Furniture Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Preschool Furniture Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Preschool Furniture Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Preschool Furniture Market Drivers

1.6.2 Preschool Furniture Market Restraints

1.6.3 Preschool Furniture Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Preschool Furniture Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Preschool Furniture Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Preschool Furniture Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Preschool Furniture Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Preschool Furniture Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Preschool Furniture Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Preschool Furniture Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Preschool Furniture New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Preschool Furniture Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Preschool Furniture Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Preschool Furniture Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Preschool Furniture Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Preschool Furniture Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Preschool Furniture Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Preschool Furniture Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Preschool Furniture Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Preschool Furniture Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Preschool Furniture Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Preschool Furniture Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

