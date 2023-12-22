Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

ATandT

IBM

Verizon

Truphone

Virgin Mobile

T-Mobile TracFone Wireless

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) represents service providers who resell wireless network communication services by using the infrastructure of a mobile network operator (MNO). The model gives benefit to both MVNO and MNO. MNO have extra unused network bandwidth which they provide to MVNO at a low price, and thus make optimum utipzation of the unused network bandwidth. MVNO, in turn, offer these services to end users without having any support infrastructure and without paying the pcense fee to the government.

The global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market size is projected to reach USD 70260 million by 2028, from USD 50730 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2028.

APAC is expected to dominate the market of mobile virtual network operator, supported by growing telecom industry in the region, higher GDP growth rate, and high population of countries such as India and China. APAC is expected to be followed by North America and Europe regions.

Reseller Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Service Operator Mobile Virtual Network Operator Enhanced Service Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Discount

Business

Telecom

Media

Retail

M2M

Roaming Other

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

