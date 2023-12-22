Socks Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Men, Women, Children) , Types (Athletic Socks, Specialty Socks, Trouser Socks, Casual Socks, Multiple Toe Socks) , By " Socks Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Socks market?



Adidas

Asics

Balega

Drymax Technologies

Hanesbrands

Nike

Puma

Renfro

THORLO Under Armour

The Socks Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Socks are socks that extend up to 5 cm above the ankle and wrap the entire ankle.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Socks market size is estimated to be worth USD 41540 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 55580 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Socks market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Socks landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The growth of the socks market is attributed to the rapid expansion of the retail network in developing economies primarily China, Brazil, and India.

This report focuses on Socks volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Socks market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Socks Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Socks market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Athletic Socks

Specialty Socks

Trouser Socks

Casual Socks Multiple Toe Socks

What are the different "Application of Socks market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Men

Women Children

Why is Socks market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Socks market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Socks Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Socks market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Socks industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Socks market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Socks Industry”.

