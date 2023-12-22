Sports And Fitness Clothing Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

ASICS

Adidas

Reebok International

Anta Sports Products

Bravada International

Columbia Sportswear

Fila

GK Elite Sportswear

Hanesbrands

Hosa International

Kappa Li Ning

Sports wear refers to clothing that is specially designed for sports competition for outdoor sports activities is also included in the broad sense.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Sports and Fitness Clothing market size is estimated to be worth USD 181640 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 274210 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Sports and Fitness Clothing market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Sports and Fitness Clothing landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2025.

This report focuses on Sports and Fitness Clothing volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports and Fitness Clothing market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

What are the different“Types of Sports and Fitness Clothing market”?

Casual Wear

Homewear

Sports Clothes Fitness Wear

Men Women

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports and Fitness Clothing

1.2 Classification of Sports and Fitness Clothing by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Drivers

1.6.2 Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Restraints

1.6.3 Sports and Fitness Clothing Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Sports and Fitness Clothing Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Sports and Fitness Clothing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Sports and Fitness Clothing Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Sports and Fitness Clothing Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Sports and Fitness Clothing Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Sports and Fitness Clothing Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Sports and Fitness Clothing New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Sports and Fitness Clothing Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Sports and Fitness Clothing Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Sports and Fitness Clothing Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Sports and Fitness Clothing Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

