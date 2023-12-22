Spark Design Award Winners Of 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Entries from around the world competed for the coveted Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and the first "Greatest Design of the Year" Spark Awards. Judges chose 85 winners from all design categories

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 85 designs have been judged and selected as outstanding submissions to the Spark Design Awards of 2023. Over six days of lively debate and vigorous review, the Spark jurors decided upon their favorite designs. Jurors agreed that this year's candidates were all impressive, but only a few are chosen as top winning works. Student Design was well represented by 80 institutions with submissions from around the world. Top participating schools included Art Center/USA, Hong

Ik/ROK, Pratt/USA, Guangzhou Academy Arts/CN and Ming Chi University/TW.

Professional entries included designs from prestigious brands like OXO, Philips, Dell,

Pepsico, Daedong Tractors, CVS Health, Ahn&Partners Architecture, IBM, HP, fuseproject, Robrady Design and many others.

Spark also announced the newest Spark Awards, the top voted designs of the competition-

Greatest Student Design of the Year: Waitwise, Haiwen Yang, Pratt University

Greatest Professional Design of the Year: Re-Braille, Dingun Ko, DIN Design

Kuchnicki, Spark Founder and CEO: "We thank the wonderful participants and our hard-working judges for their dedication and sharp-eyed decision making. It isn't always easy but it is always a great experience to judge such exciting designs. We look forward to continuing this legacy beginning February 1, 2024 with our 18th Annual Spark Awards."

Spark Grand Winners Directory to review all the winners in detail.

About the Spark Awards

The Spark mission is to promote better living through better design. Spark Awards are bi-annual affairs, with 12 different design categories judged by an international jury judging together in July and December. Learn more about the Spark organization and mission at the landing page at .

