               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sydbank A/S Share Buyback Programme Completed – Transactions In Week 51


12/22/2023 6:31:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Company Announcement No 46/2023
Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank
22 December 2023

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 51

Sydbank's share buyback programme of DKK 600m which was announced on 6 July 2023 and scheduled to end on or before 31 January 2024 has been completed. Under the programme 1,911,900 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approx DKK 600m during the period up to termination.

The purpose of the share buyback programme was to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme was executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of
shares 		VWAP
 Gross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
announcement
1,865,800
586,627,988.00
18 December 2023
19 December 2023
20 December 2023
21 December 2023
22 December 2023 		10,000
10,000
15,000
11,100
- 		289.52
289.81
290.34
289.99
- 		---
Total over week 51 46,100 13,367,289.00
Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme
1,911,900
599,995,277.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission Delegated Regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,917,569 own shares, equal to 3.39% of the Bank's share capital.
Yours sincerely

Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment

  • SM 46 UK incl. enc

MENAFN22122023004107003653ID1107647046

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search