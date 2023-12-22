Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Thursday 21 December 2023:
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1165
- including income, 1165
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1168
- including income, 1168
For further information, please contact: -
|
| Juniper Partners Limited
| Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500
Notes
Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
The dividend of 6.34p, due to be paid on 29 December 2023, has been deducted from each of the 'including income' figures cited above as from 30 November 2023, being the date upon which the Company's shares went ex-dividend.
