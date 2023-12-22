The global blower market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 3.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The escalating demand for blowers across industries results from their critical roles in ventilation, enhancement of the velocity of air, and process optimization. Industries prioritize these applications to enhance operational efficiency, comply with environmental regulations, and ensure a safe working environment, driving the increasing demand for blowers.

High speed turbo blower: The fastest segment of the blower market, by product type.

Based on product type, the blower market has been segmented into positive displacement blowers, centrifugal blowers, high-speed turbo blowers, and regenerative blowers. The high-speed turbo blower offers the advantages of high efficiency and lower maintenance costs in a packaged unit. Turbo blowers are used wherever process air is required in the low-pressure range, such as water & wastewater treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, effluent treatment plants, cement plants, aquaculture farms, chemical plants, paper plants, vacuum plants and systems, and pneumatic conveying systems. High-speed turbo blowers are gaining popularity in wastewater treatment plants due to their energy-saving potential in continuous operations.

Food and beverage segment is expected to emerge as the second-largest segment based on end use industry.

Based on end users, the blower market has been segmented into cement, steel, mining, power, chemicals & petrochemicals, pulp & paper, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater treatment, and others. The food and beverages segment is expected to be the second-largest segment. Since blowers are essential to maintaining the quality and safety of food, demand for them in the food and beverage sectors is rising. In order to maintain hygienic conditions and avoid contamination, blowers are crucial for activities including air conveying, drying, and ventilation. The demand for dependable and energy-efficient blower systems has increased as a result of these industries placing a high priority on efficiency and observing strict standards. The industry's highest standards of food safety are maintained by blowers, whose crucial contribution to improving manufacturing processes is highlighted by the growing need for them.

Up to 15 psi segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on pressure

The blower market has been segmented into the Up to 15 psi, 15-20 psi, and Above 20 psi based on pressure. Up to 15 psi (Low-pressure) blowers are utilized across water and wastewater treatment, fisheries, and food and beverage industries. Positive displacement, regenerative, lobe blowers, and centrifugal blowers are usually available in this pressure rating, each with distinct advantages. Low-pressure lobe blowers provide economical initial costs, while low-pressure screw blowers offer enhanced reliability and energy efficiency.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Government Initiatives to Promote Industrial Automation

Rising Emphasis on Enhancing Coverage of Integrated Water Treatment Services Growing Adoption of Blowers for Low-Pressure Operations

Restraints



High Risks Associated with Air Leaks and Equipment Downtime Increased Cost of Ownership and Maintenance

Opportunities



Shifting Preference Toward Low-Cost and Energy-Efficient Industrial Systems Increasing Demand for Oil-Free and Class 0-Certified Blowers

Challenges



Availability of Low-Quality and Cheap Products in Gray Market Health Risks Associated with Noise Pollution in Heavy Industry

