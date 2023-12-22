Greatest Shipwreck Treasure Mystery Solved, And A Conspiracy By Four Governments Revealed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RMS Republic - Then and Now - Port

The 1909 Russian Bond. A successful flotation was necessary to maintain the Tsar.

2024 Salvage Kit, 500 ft Salvage Barge, 1400 Ton Crane, 1000 Ton Grab - The Right Tools

For over a century, rumors swirled that a vast treasure was lost in 1909 aboard the palatial White Star Liner Republic. Those rumors are now proven as true!

- Capt. Martin BayerleBAL HARBOUR, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When the RMS Republic sank in 1909, rumors circulated that a vast treasure went to the bottom of the ocean with her. As one treasure book put it,“riches beyond most men's wildest dreams” were lost aboard the vessel when she foundered January 24, 1909, as a result of a collision in a dense fog 50 miles south of Nantucket Island. Those rumors persisted for over one hundred years, but no one could identify precisely why the Republic would be carrying a vast treasure, that is, until Capt. Martin Bayerle persisted in his over 40 year research quest to solve the puzzle. Capt. Bayerle succeeded where scores of professional researchers and perhaps hundreds of amateurs had failed. He documented the loss of what will be the G.O.A.T., the Greatest Of All Treasures, the loss of: the Tsar's Treasure ($25 million 1909 value, 45 tons of new minted American gold eagle coins); an $800,000 US Navy payroll and monthly operational expense for the US Great White Fleet (8 tons of mixed coin); the personal effects of her several hundred millionaire passengers (cash, diamonds, jewelry); and shipments by other French banks to support a $240 million 1909 bond issue, the“conversion loan” to repay the Tsar's Russo-Japanese 1904 $150 million war debt which was coming due in May, 1909, and to meet the Tsar's 1909 budget.“From what we've documented so far, the total anticipated recovery from RMS Republic is expected to easily exceed $10 billion current value,” said Bayerle.“That makes us the GOAT. My research into the recovery of the treasure from the Spanish Galleon San Jose, sometimes referred to as the 'Holy Grail' for treasure hunters, by contrast, puts that cargo at only $4 billion,” Bayerle said with a sly smile.“The loss of this vast treasure jeopardized the financial and political survival of the Imperial Russian Government,” said Bayerle. If the loss had been acknowledged, it would have jeopardized investor confidence in the 1909 bond issue. If that bond issue were not successful, Russia would have been unable to repay its 1904 loan coming due. A payment default would have had serious consequences. The Tsar's Government, already under a significant strain from its defeat in its war with Japan and a consequent 1905 revolution attempt, would have collapsed in 1909, eight years earlier than the 1917 Bolshevik revolution which ultimately overthrew Tsar Nicholas II's regime. Russia, Britain, the United States, and particularly the French had the political necessity to maintain the Tsar in power, to allow the Tsarist Government to repay its huge foreign debt and to act as a deterrent to German expansionism. World stability was at risk in this tinderbox pre-World War I era. Hence, the lack of any official inquiry into the loss of the largest ship in history lost to that time. Republic was only replaced in that ignominious role by White Star Line's other unsinkable ship Titanic, just three years later. If an inquiry had been held, the issues of bulkhead construction, adequacy of lifeboats, monitoring of wireless telegraphy – all factors which contributed to Titanic, would have been addressed and perhaps the Titanic tragedy could have been avoided. The result? The concealment of the loss not only suppressed a legally required British Board of Trade inquiry, but also produced an extraordinary void in the archives of four nations, Britain, France, the United States and Russia-deletion after deletion regarding anything Republic-related provided only hints of some vanished enormity. Now we know the why!The Lords Of Fortune report on the loss of the Tsar's Treasure can be found at their website:index?main_page=index&cPath=8The US Government litigated with Bayerle's company for over a decade claiming that it owned“all” the gold aboard.“In addition to the US Navy cargo, the US Government ended up with a subrogated interest to the Tsarist gold. When the Bolsheviks repudiated Tsarist debt in 1918, the US Government bailed out the New York banks and investors who had purchased Tsarist bonds; the ownership then fell to them. The problem for the US Government is that, shortly after they had recognized the Soviet Union in 1933, they then paid themselves from seized Tsarist assets, assets which the US Government had frozen in 1918. So, the US Government couldn't double dip into Republic's gold,” Bayerle said. The US Government's claim has since been dismissed with prejudice and, in 2011, Bayerle's company was awarded legal title to the wreck and all of her cargoes by the U.S. District Court in Boston. All future claims were also barred by the Court.“The difficulty in recovering Republic's cargoes was not finding the wreck, nor the decades of legal battles, nor will it be recovering her cargoes; the technology today to accomplish that, although expensive, readily exists. The greatest difficulty was piercing the Government cover-up of the loss, a necessary cover-up at the time in order to maintain peace and world stability,” said Bayerle.The next step is to remove several thousand tons of collapsed decks and debris on top of where he believes the gold to be. "A minimum of $7.5 million is needed to reach the gold chamber. The total expense is expected to fall in the range of $20-25 million. But once gold is seen, on a $10 billion+ cargo, we can debt finance any amount needed to complete the recovery,” he said.“We'll let the market determine our current valuation. We're looking for the right partner to structure a deal. We want to be on-site June 1, 2024." said Bayerle.“A mere $7.5 million investment could potentially make someone a billionaire!”

