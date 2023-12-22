Steve Gallegos Unveils 'Undeniable Authority: Communicate, Influence, Lead' For Women In Law

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steve Gallegos - Communications and Personal Development ExpertDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Esteemed trial lawyer and personal development expert, Steve Gallegos, proudly announces the upcoming launch of "Undeniable Authority: Communicate, Influence, Lead ," an online communications training program specifically designed for female lawyers. Slated to begin in January 2024, this innovative eight-week course aims to empower women in the legal profession, equipping them with the tools to excel in communication, influence, and leadership. While primarily tailored for female lawyers, the program is also open to professional women across various sectors."Undeniable Authority: Communicate, Influence, Lead" is built on Steve Gallegos' rich background, encompassing roles as a U.S. Marine, Law Enforcement Officer, Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, Singer-Songwriter/Recording Artist, and more, offering a diverse and impactful learning experience. The program will be delivered online, providing accessibility to participants regardless of their location.A hallmark of the program is its weekly Q&A/Coaching session , allowing direct interaction with Steve for personalized guidance. These sessions aim to create a supportive learning environment, fostering deep professional growth.To maintain the quality and effectiveness of the program, a qualification process will be implemented, with participants being pre-screened to ensure a good fit for their professional development goals. This approach ensures a focused and cohesive group, enhancing the learning experience for all."Undeniable Authority: Communicate, Influence, Lead" addresses key areas such as overcoming stereotypes in the legal field, mastering effective communication styles, and developing a strong professional identity. "This program is about empowering women to find their voice, communicate effectively, and lead with confidence in their legal and professional careers," says Steve.Registration for "Undeniable Authority: Communicate, Influence, Lead" will open soon, with limited spaces to ensure a personalized experience. Interested professionals are encouraged to apply early to secure their place in this transformative journey.For more information and to apply for the program, please visit .

